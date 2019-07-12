New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Yescom Mini Pedal Exercise Bike
$32 w/ $7 in Rakuten points $103
free shipping
Today only, Yescom via Rakuten offers the Yescom Mini Pedal Exercise Bike for $39.90. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $31.92. Plus, you'll receive $6.90 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
  • suitable for arms and legs exercises
  • non-slip feet
  • adjustable resistance
  • LCD w/ time, distance, reps, and calorie consumption tracking
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment Rakuten Yescom
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register