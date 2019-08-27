Personalize your DealNews Experience
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Kneading and Rolling Foot Massager with Remote in Black for $67.99. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts it to $54.39. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $16. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Crest Baking Soda and Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste 3-Pack for $3.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 under the price at your local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Propel Powder Vitamin Drink Variety 50-Pack for $12.09. Clip the coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $9.07. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Yudan via Amazon offers the Szhsr WiFi Ear Otoscope for $49.90. Coupon code "GADPO22Q" drops the price to $29.94. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less in July. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the Under Armour Men's Spring Tech T-Shirt 5-Pack for $42. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $33.60. With free shipping, that's $91 off list, $6.72 per shirt, and the lowest price we could find. (We last saw it for $4 more two weeks ago but with $9 in Rakuten credit.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Yescom via Amazon offers its Yescom Lockable Mail Box for $19.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 from another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
