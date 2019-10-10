Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
That's $6 under the price you'd expect to pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest per-unit outright price we've seen (low now by $29.) Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's $6 under our January mention and the best price we could find by $16.
Update: The price has increased to $24.99 before coupon, $21.24 after. Buy Now at Rakuten
A $15 low and the best price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at Rakuten
Still the best sitewide discount we've seen from Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
Sign In or Register