Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Yescom Home Steam Sauna w/ Chair
$68 w/ $7 Rakuten points $131
free shipping

Assuming you'll use the points, that's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "BEAUTY15" to get this price.
  • Sold by YescomUSA via Rakuten.
Features
  • 9-level temperature adjustment
  • 6-level time setting
  • steam pot w/ digital display & remote control
  • cotton cover w/ waterproof layer
  • herb box
  • Model: 12PSN001-STM-09
  • Expires 10/10/2019
