Ending today, YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Electric HVLP Air Spray Gun Kit for $46.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $37.52. Plus, you'll bag $7.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Armor All 88" x 17-Foot Commercial Polyester Garage Flooring in Charcoal Grey for $129.44 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same price.) That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of Moen dehumidifiers, faucets, towel rings, and more. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.52 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail Canopy for $49.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $39.92. Plus, you'll bag $7.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Yescom via Amazon offers its Yescom Lockable Mail Box for $19.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 from another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
