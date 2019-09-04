Personalize your DealNews Experience
YescomUSA via eBay offers the DOT Full Face Flip Up Motorcycle Helmet in several colors (Black pictured) for $35.52 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last September. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Maxsa Innovations Park Right Parking Mat in Black for $11.70 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $11.60. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of AmazonBasics auto accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That includes motor oil, auto stands, microfiber car wash mitt, jump cables, sun shade, and more. Shop Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Yescom via Amazon offers its Yescom Lockable Mail Box for $19.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 from another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
