New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
from $16
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Artificial Grass Rugs with prices starting at $15.92 via coupon code "HOME20" in the sizes listed below. That's a savings of at least $17 and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Features
- 2x3.3' for $15.92 ($17 off)
- 5x3.3' for $26.32 ($40 off)
- 4x6.6' for $38.32 ($60 off)
- 10x6.6' for $83.92 ($163 off)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Yescom 100-LED Solar Fairy String Lights
$9 $43
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 100-LED Solar Fairy String Lights in White for $10.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.72. With free shipping, that's a savings of $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof
- provides up to 10 hours of light per full charge
- static or flashing modes
- automatic light sensor
- Model: 11SSL002-100-WHITE
JCPenney · 10 hrs ago
JCP Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade
from $21
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $30. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $21. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's tied with our May mention, a savings of at least $39 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$14
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $13.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under our May mention, up to $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples
free
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers select Kilz Peel and Stick Paint Samples in several colors (Loden Frost pictured) for free. (Scroll towards the bottom of the page, click on the desired color, then choose the 8x10" Peel & Stick Color Swatch option.) Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's a great way to get a free color swatch without in-store pickup hassles. Color choices may be limited. Shop Now
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack
$13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon offers its Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack for $20.99. Coupon code "R7YZPQCW" drops the price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- continuous stay-on
- waterproof
- made of high-impact plastic to withstand extreme weather conditions
- warm white LED
- Model: Q29CD2801-08
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump
$37
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump for $45.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $36.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (which included $7 Rakuten points) and at least $6 less than you'd pay via another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
Features
- 400-watt pump
- maximum output of 2,112 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM005-SUM400W-03
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
YescomUSA Evaporative Air Cooler Humidifier
$114 $130
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its YescomUSA Evaporative Air Cooler Humidifier for $129.99. Coupon code "YES16" cuts it to $113.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 650-square foot coverage area
- 100% copper motor
- cooling pad and ice boxes
- remote control
Sign In or Register