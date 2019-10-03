New
Rakuten · 25 mins ago
Yescom 9-Foot Patio Umbrella with Solar-Powered LED Lights
$55 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $23 outside of other Yescom storefronts, although we saw it for $7 less in our August mention. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • A stand is not included.
  • Sold by Yescom via Rakuten.
  • Available in several colors (Chocolate pictured)
  • UV30 canopy stands 92.5" tall
  • 32 pre-installed white LEDs
  • Alternatively powered by battery (included)
  • Model: 07UMB005-9ALLED
  • Code "YES5"
  • Expires 10/3/2019
    Published 25 min ago
