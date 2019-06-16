exclusive
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 9-Foot Patio Umbrella with Solar-Powered LED Lights in several colors (Apple Green pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "DNYES13" cuts that to $46.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find now by $16. Coupon code "DNYES13" drops that to $46.99. Buy Now
Yescom 10x10-Foot Pop-Up Canopy Tent with Carry Bag
$67 $216
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 10x10-Foot Pop-Up Canopy Tent with Carry Bag in several colors for $84.99. Coupon code "DNYES18" cuts it to $66.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof, UV, & wear-resistant
- full truss steel frame
- thickened 1-1/2" square legs
Walmart · 2 days ago
BH&G Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights
from $60 $300
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Canyon Lake Cantilever Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights in Navy or Red Clay, with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- 9-foot for $59.99 ($70 off)
- 10-foot for $79.99 ($60 off)
- 11-foot for $99.99 ($200 off)
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated aluminum pole
- integrated solar LED lighting
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella
$33
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Hillwood 7-Foot Half-Round Patio Umbrella in several colors for $32.99. Pad your order over $35 to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- fade-resistant canopy
- steel frame
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 7 hrs ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
Yescom Mini Ice Shaver / Snow Cone Machine
$44 $55
free shipping
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Mini Ice Shaver / Snow Cone Machine for $54.90. Coupon code "YES10" drops it to $43.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel shaving blade
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 12-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sail
$15 $35
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers this 11.5-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sail in Blue for $18.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $15.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- three heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump
$37 w/ $7 in Rakuten points $112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump for $45.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $36.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and at least $6 less than you'd pay via another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $7.20 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 400-watt pump
- maximum output of 2,112 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM005-SUM400W-03
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 1-HP Submersible Water Pump
$41 w/ $8 in Rakuten points $144
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-HP Submersible Water Pump for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drains that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $8 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 750-watt pump
- maximum output of 3,432 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM007-SUM750W-03
