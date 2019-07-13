New
Today only, YescomUSA via Rakuten offers the Yescom 9-Foot Patio Umbrella with 32 Pre-Installed Solar Powered LEDs in several colors (Chocolate pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "YES9" cuts the price to $50.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for $3 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Features
- UV-resistant & water-repellent
- shades 42" to 54" round, square or rectangle table with 4 to 6 chairs
- crank handle
- adjustable shading angle
- solar power panel
Details
Comments
Wayfair · 7 hrs ago
Flowerhouse Flying Saucer Chair Hammock with Stand
$356 $371
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Flowerhouse Flying Saucer Chair Hammock with Stand for $355.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- 450-lb. capacity
- measures 95" x 95" x 95"
Big Lots · 2 days ago
Big Lots End of Season Patio Clearance
Up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $99
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 2 days ago
Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed
$249 $400
free shipping
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
Tips
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
Features
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$152 $270
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike
$209
free shipping
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
Features
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$48 w/ $3 in Rakuten points $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "ARE7A" cuts that to $47.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $11.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station
$92 $115
free shipping
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
