Yescom 9-Foot Patio Umbrella w/ 32 Solar Powered LEDs
Today only, YescomUSA via Rakuten offers the Yescom 9-Foot Patio Umbrella with 32 Pre-Installed Solar Powered LEDs in several colors (Chocolate pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "YES9" cuts the price to $50.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for $3 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
Features
  • UV-resistant & water-repellent
  • shades 42" to 54" round, square or rectangle table with 4 to 6 chairs
  • crank handle
  • adjustable shading angle
  • solar power panel
Details
