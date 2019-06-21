New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$48 $60
free shipping
Today only, YescomUSA via Rakuten offers the Yescom 9-Foot Patio Umbrella with 32 Pre-Installed Solar Powered LEDs in several colors (Green pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "YES12" cuts the price to $47.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our May mention and is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- UV-resistant & water-repellent
- shades 42" to 54" round, square or rectangle table with 4 to 6 chairs
- crank handle
- adjustable shading angle
- solar power panel
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 day ago
Flowerhouse Hanging Egg Chair
$170 $269
free shipping
Walmart offers the Flowerhouse Hanging Egg Chair in Bark for $169.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30, although most retailers charge $300 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 66" overall height
- seat measures 43" x 34"
- includes stand
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Costway 4pc Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
$149 $400
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 4-Piece Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set for $185.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $148.79. With free shipping, that's $251 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $8 less in April. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's $14 less than most stores charge today.) Buy Now
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
- hardware
- assembly instructions
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Aosom Outsunny Zero Gravity Rocking Chair
$52 with $8 Rakuten points $90
free shipping
Aosom via Rakuten offers the Outsunny Zero Gravity Rocking Chair in Grey for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. Plus, you'll bag $7.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's $6 under our February mention, $38 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated aluminum frame
- anti-UV water-resistant fabric
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $40
free shipping
escomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Yescom 12-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sail
$15 $35
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers this 11.5-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sail in Blue for $18.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $15.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- three heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump
$37 w/ $7 in Rakuten points $112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump for $45.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $36.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and at least $6 less than you'd pay via another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $7.20 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 400-watt pump
- maximum output of 2,112 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM005-SUM400W-03
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Yescom 1-HP Submersible Water Pump
$41 w/ $8 in Rakuten points $144
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-HP Submersible Water Pump for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drains that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $8 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 750-watt pump
- maximum output of 3,432 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM007-SUM750W-03
Sign In or Register