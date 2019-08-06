- Create an Account or Login
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 71" X 118" Retractable Side Awning in Black for $94.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops it to $75.92. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.90. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Ending today, YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump for $45.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $36.72. Plus, you'll bag $7.20 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $7 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also $12 less than another Yescom storefront.) Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 10-Foot Aluminum Patio Umbrella with Crank Tilt in several colors (Beige pictured) for $49.90.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $42.41. With free shipping, that's $117 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 31.
Update: The price now drops to $39.92 via coupon code "HOME20". Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during its Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $9.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Delta, Chamberlain, Craftsman, 3M, Nest, Kohler, and more. Shop Now
Today only, Home Depot cuts up to 40% off a selection of power and hand tools. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $27.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $22.32. Plus, members will bag $4.40 in Rakuten Super Point. With free shipping and thanks to the Points, that's $5 less than last month's mention and about $9 less than buying from another storefront. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Plus, members bag $93.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's basically tied with our expired mention from six days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $133.) Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Sharpie Ultimate 72-Permanent Marker Collection for $34.97. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops it to $27.98. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Duck HD Clear Heavy Duty Packaging Tape 6-Pack for $10.39. Coupon code "OFFICE20" packs that down to $8.31. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by a buck, although most charge $11 or more). Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 100-LED Solar Fairy String Lights in White for $10.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from four weeks ago at $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 20" x 20" x 24" Commercial Food Warmer for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $159.92. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Today only, YescomUSA offers its Yescom 10x20-Foot Pop-Up Canopy in several colors (White pictured) for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, members bag $39.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $22 under our April mention and $62 under the lowest price we could find at another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
