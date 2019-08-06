New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Yescom 20" x 20" x 24" Commercial Food Warmer
$160 $486
free shipping

YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 20" x 20" x 24" Commercial Food Warmer for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $159.92. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now

Features
  • 86° F to 230° F temperature limiter
  • 3 removable trays
  • tempered glass door
  • 5.5" between shelves
  • includes 25-watt bulb
  • 8-hour maximum safe working time
  • Model: 26FWM004-PIZ-3TL
Details
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
