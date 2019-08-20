Personalize your DealNews Experience
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $58 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x24-Foot Heavy Duty Reinforced Poly Tarp Multi-Purpose Canopy for $41.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $33.52. With free shipping, that's $56 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the DeWitt 3"x50-Foot Tree Wrap for $3.60 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LWY59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera in White or Black for $144.95. Coupon code "GG18" drops that to $126.95. With free shipping, that's within $2 of our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22, although most retailers charge at least $179. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
Yescom via Amazon offers its Yescom Lockable Mail Box for $19.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 from another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
