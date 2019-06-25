New
Rakuten · 58 mins ago
$32 $40
free shipping
escomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom Outdoor 3,000-PSI Electric Power Pressure Washer
$95 $119
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Outdoor 3,000-PSI Electric Power Pressure Washer for $118.99. Coupon code "YES23" drops it to $95.19. With free shipping, that's a $21 drop from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- hose reel
- five interchangeable spray nozzles
- detergent tank
- 1.9GPM flow rate
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump
$37 w/ $7 in Rakuten points $112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump for $45.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $36.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and at least $6 less than you'd pay via another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $7.20 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 400-watt pump
- maximum output of 2,112 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM005-SUM400W-03
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Yescom 1-HP Submersible Water Pump
$41 w/ $8 in Rakuten points $144
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-HP Submersible Water Pump for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drains that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $8 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 750-watt pump
- maximum output of 3,432 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM007-SUM750W-03
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Yescom 10x10-Foot Easy Pop-Up Canopy w/ Sidewall
$92 $115
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 10x10-Foot Pop-Up Canopy Tent with Sidewall in Black or White for $114.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof, UV & wear-resistant
- full truss steel frame
- thickened 1-1/2" square legs
- carry bag
- Model: 07CASET001-CSW01
New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
FDW 46" Outdoor Steel 2-Seater Patio Bench
$42 $100
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 45.5" Outdoor Steel 2-Seater Patio Bench in Black for $52.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $42.39. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame
- measures about 22" x 46" x 30"
- weight capacity of 400 lbs.
- Model: GB-545-Black
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator
$25
free shipping w/Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $8
Amazon offers Prime members the Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator for $24.99 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It features:
- 37" tall
- foot bar for leverage
- 2 1/2"-wide 3-1/2" deep core removers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food 8-oz. Box
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3
Amazon offers the Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food 8-oz. Box for $3.98 with free shipping for Prime members. (Home Depot offers it for the same price with in-store pickup). That's the best price we could find by $3, although we saw it for a buck less in our February mention. Features:
- safe for all flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and houseplants
- 1 gallon of diluted product will cover 10 square feet
- guaranteed not to burn if used as directed
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate
$8
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5
Walmart offers the Garden Safe 16-oz. Neem Oil Concentrate for $8.32. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago the lowest price we could find by $5 today. It's designed for use with organic gardening and can be used up to day of harvest.
Rakuten · 2 days ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
New
Rakuten · 36 mins ago
Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
$20 $25
free shipping
Alternative Cellutions via Rakuten offers the Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler in Navy for $24.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- double-wall vacuum insulation and a clear lid
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 12x12-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$24 $71
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 12x12-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Sand/Red for $29.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $23.92. With free shipping, that's $47 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Yescom Mini Ice Shaver / Snow Cone Machine
$44 $55
free shipping
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Mini Ice Shaver / Snow Cone Machine for $54.90. Coupon code "YES10" drops it to $43.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel shaving blade
Rakuten · 6 days ago
Yescom 12-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sail
$15 $35
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers this 11.5-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sail in Blue for $18.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $15.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- three heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
