Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 100-LED Solar Fairy String Lights in White for $10.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from four weeks ago at $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
The Battery Connection via eBay offers the Ultrafire X800 CREE LED Flashlight 3-Pack for $9.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Panamalar US Store via Amazon offers the Panamalar 1080p Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "C2WQ7O2Y" drops that to $41.99. With free shipping, that's tied with out mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rayovac 10-LED 6-volt Floating Lantern with Battery for $4.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18x18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Dark Red for $49.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to drop that to $39.92. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (Most stores charge around $350.) Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 10-Foot Aluminum Patio Umbrella with Crank Tilt in several colors (Beige pictured) for $49.90.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $42.41. With free shipping, that's $117 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 31.
Update: The price now drops to $39.92 via coupon code "HOME20". Buy Now
