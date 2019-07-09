New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$9 $43
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 100-LED Solar Fairy String Lights in White for $10.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.72. With free shipping, that's a savings of $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof
- provides up to 10 hours of light per full charge
- static or flashing modes
- automatic light sensor
- Model: 11SSL002-100-WHITE
Details
Comments
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack
$13 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon offers its Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Lights 4-Pack for $20.99. Coupon code "R7YZPQCW" drops the price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- continuous stay-on
- waterproof
- made of high-impact plastic to withstand extreme weather conditions
- warm white LED
- Model: Q29CD2801-08
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
Zora Under Cabinet LED Light 2-Pack
$17 $27
free shipping
ZoraDirect via Amazon offers the Zora Under Cabinet LED Light 2-Pack for $26.99. Coupon code "MOHW3XUX" and the $6 off clip coupon drop that to $16.94. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion sensor
- three color modes
- 160 lumen output
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Utilitech Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp
$8 $20
pickup at Lowe's
For in-store pickup and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Lowe's offers the Utilitech 13.25" Adjustable Stainless Steel LED Desk Lamp for $7.99. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable gooseneck
- Model: 19738-000
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack
$60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Newhouse Lighting Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor Torch 4-Pack in Bamboo for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- LED lantern
- auto on/off
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Yescom Artificial Grass Rugs
from $16
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Artificial Grass Rugs with prices starting at $15.92 via coupon code "HOME20" in the sizes listed below. That's a savings of at least $17 and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Features
- 2x3.3' for $15.92 ($17 off)
- 5x3.3' for $26.32 ($40 off)
- 4x6.6' for $38.32 ($60 off)
- 10x6.6' for $83.92 ($163 off)
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump
$37
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump for $45.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $36.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (which included $7 Rakuten points) and at least $6 less than you'd pay via another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
Features
- 400-watt pump
- maximum output of 2,112 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM005-SUM400W-03
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
YescomUSA Evaporative Air Cooler Humidifier
$114 $130
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its YescomUSA Evaporative Air Cooler Humidifier for $129.99. Coupon code "YES16" cuts it to $113.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 650-square foot coverage area
- 100% copper motor
- cooling pad and ice boxes
- remote control
