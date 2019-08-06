- Create an Account or Login
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 10-Foot Aluminum Patio Umbrella with Crank Tilt in several colors (Beige pictured) for $49.90.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $42.41. With free shipping, that's $117 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 31.
Update: The price now drops to $39.92 via coupon code "HOME20". Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "FBM73GBP" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $298.50 with free shipping. That's $26 under our June mention, $152 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $259.73. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (Most stores charge around $350.) Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Bounty Select-a-Size Paper Towels Giant Roll 8-Pack for $11.
Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $9.35. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Deal ends July 31.
Update: The price now drops to $8.80 via coupon code "HOME20". Buy Now
