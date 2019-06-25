New
Rakuten · 26 mins ago
Yescom 1-HP Submersible Water Pump
$41 w/ $8 in Rakuten points $144
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-HP Submersible Water Pump for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drains that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
  • Today only, you'll earn $8 in Rakuten points.
  • 750-watt pump
  • maximum output of 3,432 gallons per hour
  • safe depth of up to 23 feet
  • Model: 37PUM007-SUM750W-03
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
