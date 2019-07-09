New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$37
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump for $45.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $36.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago (which included $7 Rakuten points) and at least $6 less than you'd pay via another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
Features
- 400-watt pump
- maximum output of 2,112 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM005-SUM400W-03
Details
