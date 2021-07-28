Yarn at Joann Fabric: from $3

New
Joann Fabric · 18 mins ago
from $3
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a selection of yarn from Red Heart, Caron, Lion Brand, and more. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
- Shipping adds $7.99 or is free for orders of $50 or more. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is Caron Simply Soft Yarn for $2.99 (low by $1).
- Posted by Sandy.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love yarn, and a sale is a great time to stock up for crocheting big projects like blankets. And it's never too early to start on winter and holiday projects!"
