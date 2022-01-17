Stack the savings on over 200 seasonal candles and home accents. Shop Now at Yankee Candle
- The discount may apply automatically; otherwise, use coupon code "15XTR122" to get this deal.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $50. Pickup may be available.
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
It's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- solid knotty alder wood
- walnut stain
- measures 4" x 24" x 6.5"
- includes mounting bracket, drywall anchors, and screws
Clip the 8% off coupon and apply code "24KG9KYT" to save $18. It's a tie with our June mention for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 3,100 lumens
- built-in 176-piece LED
- remote and app control
- adjustable color temperature
Save on hundreds of items, including a range of $1, $3, and $5 deals available under the main banner. Shop Now at Yankee Candle
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Yankee Candle Balsam & Clove Original Large Jar Candle for $15.50 (low by $4).
That's $3 less than you would pay for another leading brand's 3-wick candle, and it's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Yankee Candle
- Available in several scents (Cozy Fall Picnic pictured).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $50 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register