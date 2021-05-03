Yankee Candle Outdoor Citronella Candle at Macy's: medium for $14, large for $21
Macy's · 17 mins ago
Yankee Candle Outdoor Citronella Candle
medium for $14, large for $21
free shipping w/ $25

That's the lowest price we could find for the medium by $6, and the lowest price we could find for the large by $9. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Available in Sparkling Lemongrass scent.
  • Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
