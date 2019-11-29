Open Offer in New Tab
Yankee Candle
Yankee Candle Black Friday Sale
Buy 3 full-price items, get 3 more free
free shipping w/ $75

Save on candles in a variety of scents and sizes. Shop Now at Yankee Candle

  • Small Tumbler Candles are also discounted to $5 each ($12 off).
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Details
