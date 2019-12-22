Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Yamaha P-125 88-Note Digital Piano
$450 $650
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • To see this price, add it to your cart.
Features
  • Designed to emulate the response of an acoustic piano.
  • 24 sound presets
  • Dual Zone, Duet Mode, Split/Layer
  • integrated speakers
  • Model: P125B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Musical Instruments B&H Photo Video Yamaha
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register