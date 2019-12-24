Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Yamaha 76-Key Portable Keyboard Kit
$175 $308
free shipping

That's $25 under what you'd pay for the keyboard alone elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • includes external power supply, sustain pedal, and headphones
  • Model: PSR-EW300
