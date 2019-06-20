New
Yamaha 7.2-Channel 4K Bluetooth Network AV Receiver
$272
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the refurbished Yamaha 7.2-Channel 4K Bluetooth Network AV Receiver for $319.99. Coupon code "DP48" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $68 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb, and $218 under the best we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now
  • A 1-year Yamaha warranty applies.
  • 4K video WiFi & Bluetooth
  • 5 HDMI inputs & 2 HDMI outputs
  • MusicCast, AirPlay, Spotify Connect
  • Code "DP48"
  • Expires 6/20/2019
