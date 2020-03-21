Open Offer in New Tab
Daily Steals · 34 mins ago
Yale Touchscreen Deadbolt T1L with Z-Wave
$110 $230
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "DNYALE" to drop it to $109.99.
Features
  • stores up to 100 PIN codes
  • motorized tapered deadbolt
  • monitor, lock, and unlock from anywhere
  • Model: LOCK YRD120-ZW-619
  • Code "DNYALE "
  • Expires 3/21/2020
    Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
