BuyDig via eBay offers the Yale Locks B1L Push Button Z-Wave Door Security Bolt in several colors (Satin Nickel pictured) forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. It works with most Z-Wave systems (SmartThings, Wink, Alarm.com, etc.) and stores up to 100 4- to 8-digit PIN codes. Features include a backlit keypad, motorized deadbolt, and 9-volt battery terminal for emergency charging.