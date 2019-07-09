New
Yale Locks Push Button Z-Wave Security Bolt
$78
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Locks B1L Push Button Z-Wave Door Security Bolt in Satin Nickel for $97.50. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $78. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $77.) Buy Now
Features
  • Z-Wave system compatibility (SmartThings, Wink, Alarm.com, etc.)
  • storage of up to 100 4- to 8-digit PIN codes
  • backlit keypad
  • motorized deadbolt
  • 9V battery terminal for emergency charging
  • Model: YRD110-ZW-619
