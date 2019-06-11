New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Yale Locks Push Button Z-Wave Security Bolt
$78 $190
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Locks B1L Push Button Z-Wave Door Security Bolt in Satin Nickel for $97.50. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $78. With free shipping, that's $11 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
  • Z-Wave system compatibility (SmartThings, Wink, Alarm.com, etc.)
  • storage of up to 100 4- to 8-digit PIN codes
  • backlit keypad
  • motorized deadbolt
  • 9V battery terminal for emergency charging
  • Model: YRD110-ZW-619
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Security Rakuten Private Label Brands
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register