BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Assure Touchscreen Keypad Z-Wave Lock in Satin Nickel for $145. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $127.20. With free shipping, that's $18 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $22, although most sellers charge at least $200. It stores up to 250 pin codes and works with Alexa and smart home systems like SmartThings, Wink, and more. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the August Smart Keypad for $53.06 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4, although most retailers charge $60 or more. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Defender Security Reinforcement Lock in Satin Nickel for $10.72 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by around $2.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the First Alert Battery-Operated Combination Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Detector for $22.57 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. (For further comparison, it was $3 less in December.) Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Carbon or Black for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $8. They're available in sizes 8.5 to 14. Buy Now
