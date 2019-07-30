- Create an Account or Login
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Assure HomeKit Enabled Combination Smart Door Lock in Satin Nickel for $165. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $132. Plus, you'll bag $19.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $68 under our May mention in another color and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $107, outside of other BuyDig storefronts.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Yale Security Assure Connected by August Touchscreen Smart Lock in Satin Nickel for $229 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Amazon offers the August Smart Keypad for $53.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for $2 less in last month's mention. (For further comparison, most retailers charge $60 or more). Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
DSGC via Amazon offers the Bosiwo 1080p WiFi Outdoor Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "D8X2Y2SE" cuts the price to $34.79. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, $25 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago at $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Saga Shoes in White/Burgundy for $36.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $29.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Military Molle Tactical Hiking Backpack in Black for $28.90. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
