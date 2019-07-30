New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Yale Assure HomeKit Enabled Combination Smart Door Lock
$132 w/ $20 in Rakuten points $230
free shipping

BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Yale Assure HomeKit Enabled Combination Smart Door Lock in Satin Nickel for $165. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops it to $132. Plus, you'll bag $19.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $68 under our May mention in another color and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $107, outside of other BuyDig storefronts.) Buy Now

  • You must be signed in to use the coupon and get the points.
  • Backlit touchscreen keypad
  • Works with Apple iOS and Android devices
  • Creates up to 25 unique PIN codes
  • Model: YRD256
  • Code "BAGS20"
  • Expires 7/30/2019
