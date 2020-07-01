yaheetech.shop · 38 mins ago
$43 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Yaheetech29" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Features
- interlocking
- covers about 10 square feet
- solid fir wood
Details
Walmart · 1 mo ago
KILZ Over Armor Wood/Concrete Coating 1-Gallon
$30 $36
free shipping w/ $35
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Waterdrop Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack
$32 $40
free shipping
Save $8 by applying coupon code "FILTER234". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by WaterdropDirect via Amazon.
Features
- NSF 42 and NSF 372 certified
- designed for Samsung refrigerators (see site for compatibility list)
- Model: WD-DA2900020B-3
Amazon · 6 days ago
DeWalt Door Lock Installation Kit
$30 $56
free shipping
You'll pay at least $35 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes hole saw consisting of durable M3 steel
- backing plates
- Model: D180004
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon Outlet Tools & Home Improvement Deals
Over 800 items to save on
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on drill bits from $3, wrenches from $3, sensor tools, light bulbs from $4, screws from $3, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
yaheetech.shop · 30 mins ago
Yaheetech Barrel Chair
$90 $140
free shipping
That's a savings of $70 off list. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Features
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- solid pine wood legs
- PVC leather
