Yaheetech Outdoor Tiles 27-Pack for $90
yaheetech.shop · 40 mins ago
Yaheetech Outdoor Tiles 27-Pack
$90 $173
free shipping

Apply coupon code "TIEFOO" to drop the price to $21 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop

Features
  • interlocking
  • covers about 27 square feet
  • solid fir wood
  • Code "TIEFOO"
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
3 comments
johnnylately
eBay price on first search hit (same stock photo) is $98. Select 27 pieces, any color.

If you are ok with "used" then you can get it cheaper.
1 min ago
chubychicks
Amazon has less price than this
1 week 5 days ago
winwho
eBay is cheaper, uses same stock photos too
2 weeks 21 hr ago