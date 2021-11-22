New
yaheetech.shop · 27 mins ago
$47 w/ free desktop Christmas tree $73
free shipping
Apply coupon code "YTDLTV" for a savings of $26. Plus, get a free 2-foot Christmas tree for an extra $30 value. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- Available in Black at this price.
- Add the chair, this tree, and the code to get this deal.
- adjustable tilt and height
- lumbar support system
- 200-lb. weight capacity
- 360° swivel
4 wks ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Aeron Size B Office Chair w/ Adjustable Lumbar Support
$549 $979
free shipping
That's $796 less than buying a factory-sealed Aeron directly from Herman Miller, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- tension control
- adjustable vinyl armrests
- rear tilt lock
- adjustable lumbar
Amazon · 4 days ago
Comhoma High Back Mesh Office Chair
$57 $95
free shipping
Clip the 40% off on page coupon to save $98. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Grey.
- Sold by Verona Sky via Amazon.
- height adjustable
- 300-lb. capacity
- up to 105° tilt/rock
eBay · 1 wk ago
Herman Miller Outlet at eBay
Up to 35% off
Save on over 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $417 ($278 less than Herman Miller's direct price for a new one).
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Homefun Ergonomic High-Back Executive Office Chair
$84 $153
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at Home Depot
- adjustable backrest
- 250-lbs. weight limit
- breathable mesh back
- Model: HFHDOF-001BL
yaheetech.shop · 3 mos ago
Yaheetech 97" x 25" Wooden Planting Bed
$65 $125
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVE60" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find for a similar planter. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
- Sanded, unpainted fir wood
