Yaheetech · 1 hr ago
$50 $80
free shipping
Apply code "Yahee37" to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Yaheetech
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- ergonomic backrest design
- claw base with pivoting wheels
- tilt tension control knob
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Ends Today
Staples · 17 hrs ago
Staples Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Computer and Desk Chair
$85 $129
free shipping
Apply coupon code "64386" to save. Buy Now at Staples
Tips
- It's available at this price in Black.
- The discount from entering this coupon doesn't show up until final checkout.
Features
- faux leather upholstery
- pneumatic seat height adjustment
- lumbar support cushions
- supports up to 250 lbs.
- Model: 50859-CC
Wayfair · 1 mo ago
Office Chairs at Wayfair
up to 55% off
free shipping w/ $49
Does your back or backside bother you when you sit too long in your old office chair? A new one may be just what you need -- and Wayfair has them on sale! So you can save money and save your aching back! Shop Now at Wayfair
Wayfair · 1 mo ago
Office Chairs at Wayfair
Over 2,000 discounted items
free shipping w/ $49
Choose from basic seats for under $50 or premium thrones marked at hundreds off. Shop Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Rakuten · 3 wks ago
Modern Home Zuna Mid-Back Office Chair
$78 $130
free shipping
That's a savings of $52, and a pretty good price for this style chair. Buy Now at Rakuten
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black/Red pictured).
- Sold by Vandue Corporation via Rakuten.
Features
- caster wheels
- foam padded seat
- mesh back
- adjustable height
- supports up to 250-lbs.
Sign In or Register