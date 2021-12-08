Yahee Technologies Corporation via Walmart offers the Yaheetech Adjustable Aerobic Stepper for $62.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Walmart
- adjustable stepper height from 4.5” to 6.5” to 8.5” for different workout plans
- non-slip platform and feet
- suitable for step aerobics routines like circuits and stretching, aerobic workouts, or bench workouts
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $3 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Exerscribe via Amazon
Save on barbells, power racks, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Stamina Power Tower for $80.99 ($119 off)
Save up to $61 on 10- to 25-lb. pairs and 30- to 50-lb. single dumbbells. Prices start at $35. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sporzon! Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell 15-lb. Pair for $34.99 (a low by $26).
Save on a range of dumbbells from the 5-lb. pair at $15 ($10 off) up to the 40-lb. single for $33 ($54 off). Shop Now at Walmart
- Spend $35 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
You'd pay $84 more for a pair of these at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black or Gray.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- measures 14.7" L x 18.1" W x 25.4" H
- Clorox odor protection
- touchless operation
- bag ring
That's the same price plan as AT&T offer direct, but with a $300 Walmart gift card thrown in. (Too late for the gift card to be good for Black Friday, but it should arrive in time for Christmas or New Years sales.) Buy Now at Walmart
- The gift card will be sent via email within 20 days of the phone shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).