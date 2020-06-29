yaheetech.shop · 38 mins ago
$33 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "28SD" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Features
- 2 sets of bolts adapt to door thickness ranging from 1 3/8" to 1 3/4"
- can hold up to 220-lbs.
- suitable for a 36"-40" wide door
Details
IKEA · 4 days ago
IKEA Hyllis 29" Indoor/Outdoor Shelf Unit
$10
$5 shipping
That's a very low shipped price for such a unit. Buy Now at IKEA
Features
- measures 23 5/8" x 10 5/8" x 29 1/8"
IKEA · 2 wks ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
pickup
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Lowe's · 2 days ago
Lighting and Ceiling Fans at Lowe's
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $45
Huge savings on an interesting selection of lighting and ceiling fans. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
yaheetech.shop · 1 wk ago
Yaheetech Wood Outdoor Tile 11-Pack
$43 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Yaheetech29" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Features
- interlocking
- covers about 10 square feet
- solid fir wood
yaheetech.shop · 1 hr ago
Yaheetech Mesh Office Chair
$48 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "31DN" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- ergonomic backrest design
- claw base with pivoting wheels
- tilt tension control knob
yaheetech.shop · 1 wk ago
Yaheetech Office Computer Mesh Chair
$49 $80
free shipping
Coupon code "Yaheetech39" saves $41 off the list price. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- SGS-certified gas riser cylinder
- high-density sponge seat cushion
- high breathable hardwearing nylon mesh
yaheetech.shop · 39 mins ago
Yaheetech Disc Golf Basket 18-Chain
$88 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "32dn" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at yaheetech.shop
Tips
- Available in Orange.
Features
- painted Iron frame & galvanized chains
