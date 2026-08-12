At Best Buy, get the Yaber E1 1080p Mini Home Theater Projector for $60. It's the best price we could find by $50. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1080p HD resolution with 120 ISO lumens brightness
- Motorized auto focus adjusts lens position via remote or panel button
- Dual-band Wi-Fi supports both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz connections
- Smart keystone correction fixes distortion from ceiling mounting
- Zoom function adjusts screen size from 50" to 150"
- Weighs 3.6 lb.
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Published 5 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This RCA projector, refurbished to excellent condition, is $49.98, down from $119.99. It comes bundled with a Roku Express for streaming and includes a 2-year warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- 720p native resolution, compatible with 1080p content
- 150 ANSI lumens brightness
- Projection size ranges from 30" to 200"
- Includes Roku Express streaming device
- 2 HDMI ports, AV in, and USB input
- LED projection lamp rated for 30,000 hours
At Amazon, get the Vevor 14-Foot Inflatable Movie Screen for $67. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this inflatable screen. It sets up with a built-in fan, supports both front and rear projection, and packs into a portable storage bag for backyard movie nights or camping trips. Buy Now at Amazon
- Inflatable screen measures 8.3' x 4.4' for viewing
- Made of Oxford fabric designed to resist wrinkles
- Built-in fan for quick inflation and setup
- Supports both front and rear projection
At eBay, use promo code "VIPJULYTAKE8" to get the Vankyo Leisure 3 200" Class FHD 1080p LED Projector for $17. It's the best deal we've seen for this model. It supports Full HD 1080p and can project a screen size up to 200". Buy Now at eBay
- up to 65,000 hours of lamp life
- supports up to 200" display
At Amazon, this 1080p Mini Bluetooth Projector in Yellow is $27.99 after an on-page coupon. That's $42 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Supports 1080p Full HD video playback
- Built-in 3W Hi-Fi stereo speaker
- WiFi screen mirroring for iPhone & Android devices
- HDMI, USB, USB-C, and audio ports included
- Projects images up to 200" in size
- Compact size of 5.6"L x 3.8"W x 2.3"H and weighs 12.3 oz.
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
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