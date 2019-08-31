eBay · 49 mins ago
YG300 Mini 3D LED LCD Projector
Hotyoyo via eBay offers the YG300 Mini 3D LED LCD Projector for $41.32 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4.

Update: Specs corrected. Buy Now

Features
  • 320x240 native resolution
  • 1.6:1 projection ratio
  • 4:3 aspect ratio
  • 400-lumens
  • projection up to 2 meters
Thanks for the warning
1 hr 48 min ago
bjturk512
The product description explicitly states, "Its physical (native) resolution is up to 320 * 240 Pixels and maximum resolution is up to 1920* 1080." As such, this is NOT a native 1080p projector and should not be described as such. The extremely-low price alone should have made that obvious.
2 hr 24 min ago