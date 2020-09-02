New
Xyzal Allergy 24HR
Like the iceman, fall cometh, bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample, but consult your healthcare provider before taking it. Shop Now

Tips
  • Use as directed.
  • Limit one order per household.
Features
  • purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
