New
eBay · 1 hr ago
XtrempowerUS 4000W Portable Emergency Gas Generator
$267
free shipping

durapowers via eBay offers the XtrempowerUS 4000-watt Portable Emergency Gas Generator for $267 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now

Features
  • 0.6L oil capacity
  • runtime of up to 10 hours
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register