Xtremepower XtrempowerUS 2000W Portable Emergency Gasoline Generator
$400 $1,050
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $90. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Durapowers via eBay.
  • Delivers 1600 watts of consistent running wattage and up to 2000 watts of peak surge wattage
  • 4-stroke gasoline engine
  • Run Time: 11 hours at 25% load
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 1.1 gallon
