ihubdeal via Rakuten offers the XtremepowerUS Automatic Suction Vacuum-generic Climb Wall Pool Cleaner for $95.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $81.96 With free shipping, that's $7 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now dropped to $169.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $4.92. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $9. Buy Now
Lowe's takes up to 48% off a selection of appliances, tools, and more during its Labor Day Savings Event. Plus, MyLowe's members receive free shipping on many orders. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot discounts hundreds of items during its Home Depot Home Labor Day Savings. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges which start at $5.99. Shop Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Enkeeo via Amazon offers its Enkeeo 42,000mAh Portable Power Station for $129.99. Coupon code "33QXEJAA" drops the price to $87.09. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
NewCentral via Amazon offers the Ainope 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack in Black for $21.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "AE4DQBM9" to drop that to $12.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Harper & Bright Designs 3-Piece Sectional Sofa in Brown for $727.40. Coupon code "FAUXFARMHOUSE25" cuts the price to $545.55. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's $182 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
