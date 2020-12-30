New
eBay · 55 mins ago
$80 $240
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Durapowers via eBay.
- 7-ft. hose
- 13-ft. power cord
- 3 extension bars
- dust filter bag
Published 55 min ago
Bed Bath & Beyond · 2 wks ago
iRobot Vacuums at Bed Bath & Beyond
up to $200 off
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted iRobot models. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599.99 ($200 off).
Lowe's · 6 days ago
LG A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
$299 $449
pickup
It's $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup if you need it immediately. Free shipping is also available.
- adjustable wand length
- removable filters
- 5-step filtration system
- 40-minute run-time on a single charge
- includes bare floor nozzle, crevice tool, edge cleaner, extension wand, and motorized brush
- Model: A900BM
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Sun Joe Cordless Handheld Vacuum
$29 $35
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Quick Clear HEPA filter
- built-in Lithium-iON battery
- includes universal USB charger, & brush attachment
- Model: AJV1000
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum
$250 $400
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
eBay · 5 hrs ago
ASICS at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
eBay · 5 days ago
Men's Heavy Weight Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodie Sweater Jacket
$20
free shipping
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart 1800W Combo Steam / Convection Oven
$70 $300
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 120 minutes of steam
- proofs bread
- 47-oz water reservoir
- includes wire rack, baking pan, broiling rack, crumb tray, and drip tray
- Model: CSO-300
eBay · 9 hrs ago
Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n IoT Whiskey Lake i3 Mini Desktop PC
$200 $819
free shipping
That's a low by $463 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
