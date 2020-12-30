New
eBay · 55 mins ago
XtremepowerUS 3-in-1 8-Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
$80 $240
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Durapowers via eBay.
Features
  • 7-ft. hose
  • 13-ft. power cord
  • 3 extension bars
  • dust filter bag
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register