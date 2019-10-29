New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Xtremepower 3.7-Quart 8-in-1 Air Fryer
$60 $130
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Durapowers via eBay.
Features
  • 1,500W
  • 8 cooking menu settings
  • touchscreen digital LCD display
  • 176° to 392° temperature range
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register