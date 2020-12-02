New
Xtremepower 1,500W Electric Post Hole Digger with 6" Auger Drill Bit
$160 $700
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Durapowers via eBay.
  • 1.6HP
  • 90 foot pounds of torque
  • 2 anti-skid, vibration-proof grips
