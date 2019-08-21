Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Xtra Liquid Laundry Detergent 192-oz. Bottle in Tropical Passion for $5.58. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $2 less than you'd pay for a 175-oz. bottle in other local stores.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Huang Zefan via Amazon offers its BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board in Easy Folder for $18.88. Coupon code "50TIX8VN" drops the price to $9.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from last month, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Minky 98-Foot Outdoor Retractable Clothesline for $17.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased to $18.06. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
