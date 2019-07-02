New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle
$190 $250
free shipping
Crosslinks via Rakuten offers the Xspec 26" 21 Speed Folding Bicycle in Black for $229.95. Coupon code "TOYS20" cut that to $189.95. With free shipping, that's $60 off and the best price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less in April. Buy Now
Features
  • disc brakes
  • himano derailleurs and shifters
  • front and rear shock absorbers
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/2/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bicycling Rakuten Private Label Brands
Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register