That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
CRRJU Men's Casual Chronograph Watch
$19 $32
free shipping
LBT-Fashion via Amazon offers the CRRJU Men's Casual Chronograph Watch in several colors (Black A pictured) for $31.99. Coupon code "CRRJU400" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's $13 off and tied with our mention from May as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel strap
- quartz movement
- waterproof up to 30 meters
- Model: 7539619134
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Runcl Sun Cap
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Runcl via Amazon offers the Runcl Wide Brim Sun Cap in Dark Gray for $13.88. Coupon code "P3V93ZQL" drops the price to $8.33. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from June, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- breathable face mask
- removable neck flap
- adjustable chin drawstring
Amazon · 1 day ago
Binssaw Men's Mechanical Watch
$29 $49
free shipping
Ysoul Store via Amazon offers the Binssaw Men's Mechanical Watch in BINSSAW-RY-Brown for $48.99. Coupon code "UZKOKYJN" cuts that to $29.39. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- self-wind
- gold stainless steel
- leather strap
Amazon · 1 day ago
Deserti Brands RFID Blocking Passport Holder
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Deserti Brands via Amazon offers its Deserti Brands RFID Blocking Passport Holder in several colors (#2Rose Gold pictured) for $12.98. Coupon code "CPES83Z8" cuts that to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1 passport pocket
- 3 card slots
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Ashford · 3 wks ago
Oakley and Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Ashford
$60 $253
free shipping
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
Jomashop · 4 days ago
Invicta Watches at Jomashop: Up to 94% off
up to 94% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 94% off select Invicta Men's and Women's Watches. Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "FSHIP". Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses
$60 $188
free shipping
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Features
- 100% UV protection
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set
$80 $160
free shipping
Today only, eBags via Rakuten offers the American Tourister Wakefield 5-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $93.99. Coupon code "SAVE15' cuts that to $79.89. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 19", 24", and 28" uprights
- garment sleeve
- boarding bag
Rakuten · 15 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at GamerCandy via Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Pureza Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter
$5 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Pureza Filters via Amazon offers the Pureza Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter for $11.89. Clip the $2 off on-page coupon and apply code "UIS22XDL" to drop the price to $5.13. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- See product details for list of compatible models.
Features
- removes chlorine, chemicals, unhealthy elements, contaminants, & bacteria from your water
- NSF certification
- Model: DA29-00020B
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Funny Office Notepads 4-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
